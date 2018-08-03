Muskegon River cleanup effort giving away kayaks to volunteers
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The 7th annual Muskegon River clean-up embarks Saturday, August 4th.
The volunteer effort starts in Bridgeton and goes all the way to Maple Island.
Beginning at 9:30 a.m., organizers will have a tent available for registration.
As an incentive to participate in the activity, fifteen kayaks will be given away through a raffle.
To be eligible for the raffle, participants must bring trash collected from the river to the pick-up point on Maple Island.
