The Annual National Night Out is Tuesday, August 7. Check with you local law enforcement agencies or neighborhood associations for your local events.
National Night Out – August 7
-
Wyoming announces 2018 Concerts in the Park
-
What’s happening in Grand Rapids in July
-
I-96 eastbound opened Monday night; Westbound to close Thursday night
-
There’s still plenty of summer fun at Soaring Eagle Resorts
-
Kentwood man searching for stolen motorcycle
-
-
Bridge Street Market, with new Sprinkles Donut Shop, to open late August
-
Local duck boat company reacts to tragedy in Missouri
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for August 2
-
Deadline to register for August primary is Monday
-
Subtropical Storm Alberto heads to U.S. Gulf Coast
-
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for July 26
-
Fox News ripped for misleading photos of Philadelphia Eagles players kneeling
-
Democratic candidates get bold during debate as primary approaches