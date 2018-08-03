Parents arrested after death of infant in northern Kent County: Police

SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities say the parents of a 10-month-old girl are in custody after the baby was found dead Thursday at a Solon Township home.

Emergency responders were called to the home in the 16000 block of Algoma Avenue NE at about 12:06 p.m. Thursday for a report of an unresponsive child.  The girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says an autopsy performed Friday shows that the girl died of malnutrition/dehydration due to neglect.  Her death was ruled a homicide and both of her parents were arrested Friday as a result of the investigation, according to a release.

The case is pending review by the prosecutor’s office and their names will be released if formal charges are filed.  The girl’s name was not released.

