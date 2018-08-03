Police: Photo shows woman cashing stolen check in Byron Twp.

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Area law enforcement officials are asking for help in finding a woman who allegedly used a stolen driver’s license to cash a $1,200 stolen check.

Silent Observer is circulating a surveillance photo of the woman cashing the check at a business in Byron Township on July 20.

A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect in the crime. If you have any information call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or see their contact info in the Facebook post below.