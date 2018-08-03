Police: Photo shows woman cashing stolen check in Byron Twp.

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Area law enforcement officials are asking for help in finding a woman who allegedly used a stolen driver’s license to cash a $1,200 stolen check.
Silent Observer is circulating a surveillance photo of the woman cashing the check at a business in Byron Township on July 20.
A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect in the crime. If you have any information call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or see their contact info in the Facebook post below.
42.802943 -85.705112
In the end she’ll get caught, but why did these photos have to be about two weeks old before making them public? The police are looking for any help from people in the area, but she could be anywhere in the country by now.