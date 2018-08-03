Police: Portage home used as ‘marijuana processing facility’

Posted 3:31 PM, August 3, 2018, by , Updated at 04:53PM, August 3, 2018

Photo of cash seized by Portage Police

PORTAGE, Mich. – Police in Portage say that a house in the city was not being used as a residence but as a marijuana processing facility.

The Portage Uniformed Narcotics Team (PUNT) and police say they executed a search warrant at the home on Sunday, July 29 in the 3600 block of W. Milham.  There, they seized three pounds of packaged marijuana, 45 pounds of marijuana drying in the basement, one pound of marijuana wax, 45 mature marijuana plants and $58,000 in cash.  They say they located another $70,000 in a bank account tied to the suspects involved.

Police say they’ve arrested a 27-year-old suspect Shelby Township and one other person on unrelated warrants.  Official charges have not yet been filed.

