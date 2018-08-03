Police search for armed robbery suspects

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — Police are looking for two suspects who allegedly robbed a two victims near the Discount Party Store on West Dickman Avenue in the City of Springfield around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

The victims withdrew money from an ATM when the suspects approached them with a handgun and demanded money.

The suspects fled the scene near the Wyndtree Apartments, according to police.

The first suspect is described as a black male, between 5’6″ and 5’8″ and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and a dark-colored backpack. The second suspect is a black male around 5’10” and was wearing a light-colored shirt, black pants and a dark-colored back packs.

Both suspects are believed to be in their early 20s.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Detectives at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.