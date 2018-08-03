Smithsonian Spark!Lab opens in Holland Museum

Posted 5:48 AM, August 3, 2018, by , Updated at 06:46AM, August 3, 2018

HOLLAND, Mich.-- There is a new exhibit opening for kids on Friday in West Michigan.

The Holland Museum is now home to the Spark!Lab, which allows kids to learn what it takes to be inventors, even learning how to make a pair of shoes.

The exhibit is open to both families or classrooms and is mostly for kids ages 6 to 12.

Spark!Lab will feature three or four rotating activities every three months, so guests will experience new activities each time they visit.

The lab will be open on the 2nd Monday of each month from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. It'll be closed on Tuesdays. Wednesday, Thursday & Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Entry to the exhibit is free with admission into the museum.

Museum admission is $7 for adults and $4 for kids.

