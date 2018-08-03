× Suspect arrested after high speed chase around Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – A man is in custody after leading police on a high speed chase around Battle Creek Friday.

Battle Creek Police say they were called to a business in the 1500 block of Denso on reports of an employee who had been fired making threats. Employees told police that the man was armed.

The employee, a 31-year-old man, left before police arrived, but they found him in a vehicle a short time later near Capital Avenue and Beckley Road. The man fled and headed west on I-94, but got back off of the highway soon thereafter. Deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office spotted the man swerve towards pedestrians near Helmer Road and Beckley Road and the chase continued through the Minges Creek area and back onto I-94.

The chase reached speeds in excess of 100 mph on I-94 and headed back towards the original factory. That building was placed on lockdown.

At one point, officers lost the suspect and the chase was terminated. A short time later the suspect’s vehicle was spotted in the area of Fort Custer and I-94. The suspect then tried to travel west in the eastbound lanes of I-94, but a Calhoun County deputy was able to conduct a “slow speed manuever” and push the suspect’s vehicle off the road.

No one was injured during the chase or the arrest. Police say they did not find a weapon on the suspect.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released and official charges are pending.