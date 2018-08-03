Teen sentenced for beating in Muskegon Heights

MUSKEGON, Mich. – A Muskegon teen was sentenced to approximately three years in prison for beating another teen and making him strip naked.

Trevon Godbolt apologized in court and to the victim and his family and Muskegon County Assistant Chief Prosecutor Tim Maat tells FOX 17 that factored in the sentencing decision.

Godbolt faced up to 15 years in prison. He had originally pleaded guilty to the crime and would have been sentenced as a juvenile to 24 months at a youth home. The judge rejected the plea when finding out the recommended sentence was between 43 months and 15 years. The judge gave Godbolt credit for 269 days already served.

The assault was recorded on a cell phone by two other girls.