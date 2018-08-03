The Rustic Roof, a shabby chic shop that gives back to the community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Painted furniture, chalk paint for furniture, shabby chic and rustic decor can all be found at the Rustic Roof in Cedar Springs.

Dawn Reyburn, owner of the Rustic Roof, brought in some items that people can find at the consignment store.

The shop first opened up in October 2015; Dawn wanted to open up a store with a mixture of homemade and boutique items. The shop has gifts, home decor, jewelry, clothing, and so much more to spruce up a home.

Not only can shoppers get unique gifts, they can also help the community through shopping at the Rustic Roof. A percentage of profits from the shop are donated to The Local Impact.

Dawn also plans to launch a new ministry through her store called Dawn Marie's Ministry, which would provide counseling and other services for people in need.

The Rustic Roof is located at 6 South Main Street.

For more information, call (616)-696-2516. Also follow them on Facebook and Instagram to check out new items coming into the store.