Thrifty hidden treasures to be found at ‘Vintage in the Zoo’ event

Obsessed with anything vintage? You will be once you scour through the treasures awaiting to be found at Vintage in the Zoo sale on Sunday.

Event organizers Patrick Turner and Megan Zielke, as well as vendor Abigail Phillips of Golden Roller Skate, showed off some of the items that will be for sale at the market.

Over 50 vendors from all across the state and Midwest region will be showing off their vintage items. Items up for grabs include true vintage and antique clothing, furniture, housewares, and so much more.

All of this can be found at the Kalamazoo Farmer's Market, located at 1204 Bank Street, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit vintageinthezoo.com.