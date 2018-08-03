U.S. Air Guitar Championships set to rock New York City

NEW YORK -- The instrument is the magic of motion at the U.S. Air Guitar National Finals this Saturday night in Brooklyn.

The winner from the American finals will compete in the 22nd Annual International Competition in August in Finland.

Shreddy Mercury, a former competitor and current host of the program, offered some tips and insight to WPIX at the Wild Card Competition Thursday night.

Two-time world champion Matt “Airistotle” Burns will be on stage Saturday.

Kriston Rucker, who co-founded the competition in the United States in 2003 after a visit to Finland, says it's a combination of sport, rock show and performance art.

During Round 1, the competitors perform to a song that they have chosen. In Round 2, top competitors from the first round must perform to a surprise compulsory song.

Contestants are judged on technical merit, stage presence, and the "ineffable quality of airness." All guitars must be invisible.

