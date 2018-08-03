VP Mike Pence coming to Grand Rapids next week for ‘Unity Rally’

HONOLULU, HI - AUGUST 01: US Vice President Mike Pence says his goodbyes to soldiers after a meet and greet in a hangar on the Joint base Pearl Harbor Hickam on August 1, 2018 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Vice President Mike Pence attended the repatriation ceremony for the remains of possible Korean war soldiers. (Photo by Kat Wade/Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – No matter who wins the Michigan Republican primaries for Governor and U.S. Senate next Tuesday, there will be a very powerful call for unity on Wednesday.

The Michigan Republican Party announced Friday afternoon that Vice President Mike Pence will visit Grand Rapids Wednesday night for a Michigan for GOP Unity Rally.  GOP candidates from Tuesday’s primary will also be at the event.

The event will be at the Amway Grand Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids at 6:30 p.m. There is no word on whether or not tickets will be available for the event.

 

