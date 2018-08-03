× VP Mike Pence coming to Grand Rapids next week for ‘Unity Rally’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – No matter who wins the Michigan Republican primaries for Governor and U.S. Senate next Tuesday, there will be a very powerful call for unity on Wednesday.

The Michigan Republican Party announced Friday afternoon that Vice President Mike Pence will visit Grand Rapids Wednesday night for a Michigan for GOP Unity Rally. GOP candidates from Tuesday’s primary will also be at the event.

The event will be at the Amway Grand Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids at 6:30 p.m. There is no word on whether or not tickets will be available for the event.