West Nile detected in Kent County mosquitoes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – If you are planning to be outside enjoying this summer weekend, be aware, mosquitoes carrying the West Nile Virus have been detected in Kent County.

The Kent County Health Department says that they’ve found infected mosquitoes in the 49548, 49507 and 49504 zip codes. Officials also say that they have been getting more mosquitoes than usual in traps that are set out around the county.

No cases of West Nile have been reported in people yet for 2018. There is no vaccine or cure for West Nile and about 1 in 150 people infected develop serious illnesses that can affect the central nervous system. Most people recover quickly, but others can deal with fatigue for several weeks or months.

To combat West Nile, the Health Department recommends using insect repellant with 10-35% DEET, wearing light-colored clothing and staying indoors at dusk.