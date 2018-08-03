Whitecaps adapting to Analytics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK, PARK, Mich -- Analytics have become huge part of baseball at the Major League level, but they are quickly becoming a factor in the minor leagues as well.

This season, every minor league stadium has a computer calculating numbers such as spin rate and exit velocity.

"I think that it is in the game to stay unless the commissioner forces everybody to stop doing it" Whitecaps manager Lance Parrish said. "I kind of like it, I kind of like to know what guys have more of a tendency of doing through the course of their career, through the course of the season."

Whitecaps players said they are using the numbers a little bit, but mostly they leave all the analytics to the front office and coaches.

"I try not to pay too much attention to the launch angle idea" Whitecaps utility man Brady Policelli said. "A lot of the times guys will look at launch angle and start changing their swing next thing you know they are dipping their shoulder I just like to stick to my approach and just hit ball hard"

Where there is analytics, there are shifts. Shifts have become much more present in the Midwest League this season.

"Some guys even though they play the shift on them one way or the other, still even though they try as hard as they might can not hit the ball the other way so it is something that they have to adapt to and work at."

