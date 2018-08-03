YMCA to give away backpacks full of school supplies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- There is a big back to school bash planned today giving kids free backpacks full of supplies.

The back to school event runs from 6-8 p.m. at the YMCA's David D. Hunting location, 475 Lake Michigan Dr NW, Grand Rapids.

We're told a limited supply of backpacks will be given away, each filled with items like markers, glue sticks, pencils, and notebooks.

There will also be art projects for the kids to do: face paintings, even some giveaways, too.

Organizers say the event is to help families who may be struggling and having a hard time getting their kids ready to go back to school.

The YMCA partnered with a number of area businesses to purchase backpacks and supplies to giveaway.

Officials at the YMCA say it's a chance to provide kids with the tools they need to be successful in school and they look forward to tonight's event.