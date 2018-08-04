2nd Annual Sunshine Tournament to remember victim in Kalamazoo shooting

Posted 1:34 AM, August 4, 2018

Tyler Smith played soccer for Mattawan HS

GALESBURG, Mich.– There is a big soccer tournament planned in order to honor one of the victims of the Kalamazoo mass shooting back in 2016.

The 2nd Annual Sunshine Tournament starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday at River Oaks County Park in Galesburg.

The tournament is to honor and remember Tyler Smith, a student and avid soccer player, who was 17-years-old when he died in the shooting.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the Forever Strong Foundation.

The tournament runs throughout the weekend.

