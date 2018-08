× 3 Mile Project asking for your help to supply backpacks to students in need

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– There’s a chance for you to help students right here in Kent County.

The 3 Mile Project in Grand Rapids is asking you to donate $3 which will buy a fully supplied backpack for a kid in need.

The goal is to raise enough donations to give out 500 backpacks.

You have until August 14th to make your donation on their website.