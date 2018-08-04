× Buffalo Wild Wings partners with Founders for a new craft beer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Buffalo Wild Wings and Founders are celebrating the return of football season with the release of a new beer.

The Grand Rapids brewery was selected to create a series of new beers for the B-Dubs Brew Series.

The new brew, 3rd and Lager, combines Mosaic and Azacca, with a balance between pineapple, mango and papaya.

The company says the new brew pairs perfectly with the Fantasy Football draft season this August.

3rd and Lager is available until September 5th at Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants across to the Midwest.