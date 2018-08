× Cars and fun all-in-one at the Decade Dash 5k and Car Show

BAY CITY, Mich.– There’s a big event that both parents and kids will enjoy as two events have combined to be the Decade Dash 5k and Car Show.

The event kicks with the 5k run at 8:30 Saturday morning and will be followed by a car show.

It will feature live music, food, raffles, and more.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Just 4 Kids charity.