Davenport looking to take another step in 2018

CALEDONIA, Mich -- The Davenport football team won just one game in 2017, but the Panthers got much more competitive as the season went on.

"Last year during the season we didn't even get our entire offense in" 2nd year head coach Sparky McEwen said. "Now the entire offense is in, that's huge for us. Last year at the beginning of the season we had one snap count so last year is a total difference from this team going forward because the experience itself that's number one and just that we know each other."

Davenport carries some momentum with it into the 2018 season which will be its second competing in NCAA division II and the GLIAC.

"For me, last five game starting got me a lot of experience under my belt feel" junior quarterback Haiden JAewski said. "Feel more comfortable, feel more confident everyone's feeling more confident coming in now. We know what the GLIAC's like, we know what more teams are like, we're just ready to get back out there."

The Panthers bring back 10 of their top 11 tacklers from last year's team.

"We were learning throughout the season it was a tough season" senor linebacker Brent Showers said. "We had a lot of injuries but at the end of the season everyone was starting to realize what GLIAC football really is this is a big year for us, it is a growing year again, our vision is always 20/20 and I think we are going to stick to that."

Davenport's season opener is September 1st at Robert Morris (IL).