Denny’s jumping on the IHOP burger-train with a new menu

Posted 11:35 PM, August 4, 2018, by
stellas burger

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The popular breakfast chain is revamping its selection of burgers with, “Burger Town U.S.A.”

Among its new burgers are the America’s Diner Cheeseburger with caramelized onions, American cheese, and All-American sauce.

They will also have the Spicy Sriracha Burger, featuring cheddar, bacon, jalapeno, and sriracha sauce.

But don’t worry, Denny’s former burger offerings will still be available.

The new Burger Town U.S.A. burgers are currently available all day, at Denny’s locations nationwide.

Denny’s has yet to announce any spelling changes to their name like the “b” in IHOP.

