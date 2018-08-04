Exotic car show driving through Grand Rapids Downtown Market

Grand Rapids Downtown Market

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Rev your engine at the second annual Cars and Coffee in Downtown Grand Rapids.

The exotic car show will be held Friday, August 10th, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Downtown Market.

Organizers say guests can expect to see more than 120 rare, custom, exotic, and high performance cars.

Car owners will be on hand to answer questions and talk to guests about their cars.

Admission to the show is free.

For the full event schedule or information on how to register, visit carsandcoffeegrandrapids.com.

