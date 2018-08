SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. Fire crews were dispatched to a fire at a home along the lakeshore on Saturday afternoon.

According to the South Haven Emergency Services, it happened around 1:30 p.m. on 106th Avenue near 63rd Street in South Haven.

One of the firefighters found Caesar the dog hiding in a second floor closet. Caesar was safely evacuated and no one else was at home at the time.

Officials report the fire was quickly contained to the back porch of the home.