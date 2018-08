× Grand Rapids Hispanic Festival celebrating 41 years of heritage

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Get ready to eat, drink, and dance at the 41st annual Grand Rapids Hispanic Festival.

The event kicks off Friday, August 10th at Calder Plaza from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m.

It will feature food vendors, activities for kids, plenty of live music, and even a beer tent.

The festival is free to the public.

For more information on attending or volunteering, go to Facebook.com.