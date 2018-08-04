International pianist returns to South Haven on Sunday

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Internationally renowned pianist and former South Haven public school student Ikuyo Nakamichi will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday in Listiak Auditorium at South Haven High School.

The performance will be the third of four concerts sponsored by the South Haven Performance Series.

Nakamichi began her studies in Japan and, upon moving to South Haven during her middle school years, continued her studies with Dr. Phyllis Rappaport of Western Michigan University. Since returning to Japan she has received international acclaim with a broad repertoire ranging from Classical to Romantic.

PROGRAM

Grieg / Lyric Pieces, Op.12-1 Arietta

Brahms / Intermezzo in A Major Op.118-2

Beethoven / Piano Sonata No.23, Op.57 “Appassionata”

Debussy / Suite Bergamasque “Clair de Lune”

Debussy / L’isle Joyeuse

—- Intermission —-

Chopin / Prelude Op.28 No.1, 2, 3, 4, 7, 13, 20

Chopin / Etude Op.10 No.12 in c minor “Revolutionary”

Chopin / Etude Op.10 No.3 in E Major “Tristesse”

Chopin / Nocturne in C-sharp minor “Lento con gran espressione”

Chopin / Ballade No.1 in g minor, Op.23

Chopin / Polonaise No.6 in A-flat Major, Op.53

Admission to the concert is $10. Students are admitted free. There are no advance ticket sales. Doors will open 30 minutes before the performance.

Performances are provided thanks to the support of the South Haven Community Foundation, corporate sponsors and individual donors.