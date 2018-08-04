Last day to pick-up, take home absentee ballot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN -- Saturday was the last day you could pick up and take home an absentee ballot to return it for Tuesday's primary election.

The Grand Rapids city clerk says they're expecting about 20% voter turnout for this year's election. They have given out a little more than 8,000 absentee ballots.

The clerk says an important thing to keep in mind is that you can only vote along one party line for the primary.

“You need to stay in your lane. If you’re going to vote for a Republican candidate, you can only vote for republican candidates. Likewise with Democratic and Libertarian," Grand Rapids clerk Joel Hondrop said.