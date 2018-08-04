Michigan agency offers support for aquatic habitat projects

Posted 11:31 PM, August 4, 2018

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan regulators are accepting proposals for financial help with protecting places where aquatic species live and repairing those that have been damaged.

The Department of Natural Resources says it’s offering a combined $1.25 million this year for its Aquatic Habitat Grant Program.

Officials will select projects for funding with goals such as rehabilitating degraded resources, developing self-sustaining aquatic communities that support outdoor recreation, and creating partnerships that will support habitat protection.

Projects can address issues on rivers, inland lakes or the Great Lakes.

The DNR says funding is available to local, state, federal and tribal governments and nonprofit groups through an open, competitive process.

More information is available online .

