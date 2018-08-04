× MSP investigating multiple items stolen from Branch County SUV

BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police are seeking information after multiple items were stolen from an SUV last month.

MSP’s Marshall Post announced at midday Saturday that it is investigating the larceny that occurred in the 300 block of South Michigan Avenue in Coldwater Township sometime between 3:30 p.m. July 23 and 9 a.m. July 24.

Suspects are believed to have gained entry into an unlocked SUV and took several items from within the vehicle including cash, backpacks and a purse that contained multiple credit and debit cards.

MSP Marshall Post trooper Robert English told FOX 17 that there are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information about this incident is being asked to call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at (269) 558-0500.