New children’s swimsuit makes diaper changes at the beach easier

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– Dealing with diaper changes at the beach or the pool is easier said than done.

Now there’s a there’s a new bathing suit for children that are making those dirty diaper changes easier for moms.

The swimsuits are designed by a company called FASTEN and look like a classic one piece for babies but they feature hidden magnets so the bottoms can easily open.

The creators behind the brand are two moms who say they’re happy to see how helpful this is for so many parents.

Co-creator, Alexis Castellano says the adaptive nature of the suits is also great for children who have disabilities and told Huffington Post, “We’re not just making an everyday mom’s life easier. We’re helping the community to feel like they can wear the bathing suit just like anyone else.”

If you want to grab one for yourself, you can get it for as low as $19.99.