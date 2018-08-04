New children’s swimsuit makes diaper changes at the beach easier

Posted 12:03 AM, August 4, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– Dealing with diaper changes at the beach or the pool is easier said than done.

Now there’s a there’s a new bathing suit for children that are making those dirty diaper changes easier for moms.

The swimsuits are designed by a company called FASTEN and look like a classic one piece for babies but they feature hidden magnets so the bottoms can easily open.

The creators behind the brand are two moms who say they’re happy to see how helpful this is for so many parents.

Co-creator, Alexis Castellano says the adaptive nature of the suits is also great for children who have disabilities and told Huffington Post, “We’re not just making an everyday mom’s life easier. We’re helping the community to feel like they can wear the bathing suit just like anyone else.”

If you want to grab one for yourself, you can get it for as low as $19.99.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s