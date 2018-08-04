× One man injured in Cass County motorcycle crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich.– One man is injured following an early morning motorcycle crash.

The incident happening just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Lake Drive near Sunset Boulevard in Cass County.

Police say the rider was turning onto lake drive from Sunset Boulevard when he lost control of the motorcycle.

The rider was taken to a nearby hospital only suffering minor injuries and is expected to recover.

Police tell us that no helmet was worn and alcohol does not appear to be a factor.