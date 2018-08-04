One man injured in Cass County motorcycle crash

Posted 4:02 AM, August 4, 2018, by

CASS COUNTY, Mich.– One man is injured following an early morning motorcycle crash.

The incident happening just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Lake Drive near Sunset Boulevard in Cass County.

Police say the rider was turning onto lake drive from Sunset Boulevard when he lost control of the motorcycle.

The rider was taken to a nearby hospital only suffering minor injuries and is expected to recover.

Police tell us that no helmet was worn and alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s