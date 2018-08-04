× Popular Turkish restaurant in West Michigan reopens its doors

ADA, Mich.– It’s a fresh start for a West Michigan restaurant known for its authentic Mediterranean cuisine.

Zeytin Turkish Restaurant has officially moved to a new and improved location in Ada.

It’s now located in a new two-story building off River Street, featuring two outdoor patios.

Employees tell us the reason for the move was due to the restaurant’s growing popularity.

The restaurant is open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

If you are interested in learning more, visit the restaurants Facebook page or their website.