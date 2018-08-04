× The 3rd Annual Breastfeeding on the Bluff

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich.– If you didn’t know, August is breastfeeding awareness month across our state and one county here in West Michigan is helping moms celebrate.

The Berrien County Health Department is hosting the Third Annual Breastfeeding on the Bluff on Saturday.

It starts at 10 a.m. at Lake Bluff Park which is in St. Joseph.

The goal of the event is to normalize breastfeeding while bringing moms together.

The event will also feature gifts for moms, face paintings for kids, a photo booth, and refreshments.

If you are interested, the event is free to the public.

For more information search the event on Facebook.