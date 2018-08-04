× The Walk to Find a Cure for Lupus happening at the John Ball Zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– There is a big event planned at the John Ball Zoo and it’s all for a good cause while keeping the whole family entertained.

The Grand Rapids zoo is hosting The Walk to Find a Cure for Lupus starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

It’s an event to help raise both money and awareness to find a cure for the disease.

The walk will also include fun games for the kids, door prizes, raffles, and more.

It costs $5 dollars for kids to take part and $20 for adults.

Paying the registration fee also gets you a free day pass to the zoo.