The Walk to Find a Cure for Lupus happening at the John Ball Zoo
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– There is a big event planned at the John Ball Zoo and it’s all for a good cause while keeping the whole family entertained.
The Grand Rapids zoo is hosting The Walk to Find a Cure for Lupus starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday.
It’s an event to help raise both money and awareness to find a cure for the disease.
The walk will also include fun games for the kids, door prizes, raffles, and more.
It costs $5 dollars for kids to take part and $20 for adults.
Paying the registration fee also gets you a free day pass to the zoo.