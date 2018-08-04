× This Harry Potter event will let your kids build a free Lego toy at Barnes and Noble

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– Lego and Harry Potter fans will be excited about this Barnes and Noble event that you won’t want to miss.

On Saturday, August 4th you can stop by your local Barnes & Noble at 2 p.m. and your child can build their own mini Lego Harry Potter train to take home.

There are of course limited quantities and the event will take place only at participating stores, so be sure to check your local store for details because sign-ups may also be required.

The mini train is part of advertising the full Hogwarts Express Lego kit which includes a bigger train, mini figures and more.

This event is also ahead of the 6,000 piece Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Lego set which will go on sale September 1st.