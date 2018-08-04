× Vietnam vet kills intruder, then is mistakenly shot dead by police

AURORA, Colo. (CNN) — A case of mistaken identity left a man dead after protecting his family from an invader.

Officers were dispatched to an Aurora, Colo., home around 1:30 Monday morning. They heard gunshots coming from inside the house, according to Aurora Police Department Chief Nick Metz.

Upon entering, officers saw a dead body lying on the bathroom floor, and assumed he was a victim of the invasion. Then, Metz said, they saw Richard “Gary” Black, 73, standing in the living room — alive — and armed. He was perceived as the perpetrator, so they opened fire.

But Black was not the invader. He lived there.

‘A very, very violent and complex situation’