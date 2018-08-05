× 2 hospitalized in crash involving motorcycle, vehicle

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Officials say Aero Med has responded to a crash in Ottawa County Sunday night.

It happened just before 10 p.m. in the area of 40th and Cleveland Street in Wright Township.

Deputies on scene tell FOX17 a 3-wheel motorcycle was eastbound on Cleveland Street when a collision occurred with a vehicle traveling southbound on 40th. We’re told two occupants on the motorcycle were hospitalized with serious injuries. The driver of the vehicle is expected to be ok.

This is a developing story.