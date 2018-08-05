AMBER ALERT issued for missing child in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich – An AMBER ALERT has been issued early Sunday morning regarding a missing child in the Grand Rapids area.

1-year-old Jaionna Jayzlyn Ross was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue shorts and clear sandals with purple flowers on them.

Authorities say Ross may be with a man named Terrell, described by authorities as a black male about 27 years of age. Terrell is described as approximately 5’08” with medium build but a muscular upper body. Terrell has chin facial hair and hair in braids. Terrell also has a missing tooth on his upper left side that is noticeable when he smiles. Terrell was last known to be wearing a white T-shirt, black jeans and black or gray tennis shoes.

Authorities say the child was with her mother, Jennell Michelle Ross, when her mother pulled into a gas station in the city of Grand Rapids near 44th St. and Kalamazoo Ave just before 11pm Saturday evening. Authorities say Jennell exited her vehicle and began walking toward the store when the occupant believed to be “Terrell” drove off in the car. The car was found a short distance away by Grand Rapids Police, but the car was empty and a car seat was found inside the vehicle.

The mother tells authorities she met “Terrell” about 4 weeks ago and they had developed a relationship. Authorities say the mother claims to not know where he lives or works and doesn’t know his full name or phone number. She met him in a park tonight.

If you have any information on this incident, you’re being asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3343.

