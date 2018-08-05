Grand Haven beaches, pier close following multiple water rescues

GRAND HAVEN, Mich – Authorities are asking people to stay out of Lake Michigan at Grand Haven City Beach and Grand Haven State Park following multiple water emergencies and rescues on Sunday.

Authorities say multiple people have been rescued from the rough waters and transported to medical facilities, leading up to the beach and pier closure.

A high beach hazard and small craft is in effect for swimmers and boaters today. Three to five foot waves are occurring and dangerous rip currents, longshore currents, and structural currents are likely. The graphic below, from the National Weather Service, shows the expected wave heights and hazards today.

The next graphic below is our FOX 17 Lake Michigan (marine/boaters and beach/swimmers forecast) that we produce everyday) Note the high beach hazard risk from Holland northward in red along the immediate lakeshore. The highest waves and most dangerous areas will be on the SOUTH side of all piers today!

We have a crew heading to the area to learn more, we will continue to bring you updates.