Despite rivalries in primary, Schuette confident GOP can unite for general election

DEARBORN, Mich.-- During a stop on his "Time to Win Again" tour, Attorney General Bill Schuette says he's confident he'll win the August 7 primary election and mend the wounds of the Republican Party caused by rifts with his opponents.

Schuette and his closest opponent, Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley have been sparring for months with attack ads and shots at each other's use of state time and resources while in office.

The attorney general has come under scrutiny in the past weeks over accusations that he misused state resources to help close a personal real estate deal. Despite this, Schuette says he's feeling confident about Tuesday.

“You know I’ve had everything including the kitchen sink thrown and me," Schuette tells FOX 17. "And garbage refuse and all of that and that’s because people both on the Republican and the Democrat’s side are desperately behind but I’m talking about issues and after we win on Tuesday, when the smoke clears and the polls close and all of that, our Republican party will be unified.”

Schuette is stopping in Grand Rapids on Monday and will be in Midland on election night, according to his campaign.