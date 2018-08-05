Governor tours Parchment water construction site

PARCHMENT, Mich. — Gov. Rick Snyder toured the Parchment water system construction site at midday Sunday.

The tour started at Parchment High School, site of the free distribution of bottled water each day, before proceeding to the construction site, which is in the closed portion of G Avenue, near 2410 E. G Ave.

Snyder met with the media after the tour.

State officials reported last month that the municipal drinking water was unsafe to consume due to high levels of PFAS (polyfluoroalkyl substances).

They said the water was safe for bathing, washing dishes and doing laundry, just not to drink.

PFAS contamination has been linked to a variety of cancers.

