Man dies after Muskegon County crash on Sunday

Posted 10:53 PM, August 5, 2018, by , Updated at 10:58PM, August 5, 2018
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Police say one person is dead after a crash  Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 3:22 p.m. at Fenner Road and N. Buys Road in Muskegon County.

According to the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office the driver of a Mercury Mariner traveling westbound failed to see the Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling north. Police say the two vehicles crashed at the intersection.

The driver of the Mercury died of his injuries and the female passenger was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the other driver and her children were all treated for non-life threatening injuries.

