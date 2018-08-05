Motorcyclist dies following crash in Barry County’s Thornapple Township

THORNAPPLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say one person was killed following a crash in Barry County Saturday night.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. along Patterson Road near Windy Ridge Ct. in Thornapple Township.

According to the Barry County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcyclist was struck from behind as they were stopped and waiting to turn into a private drive. The 68-year-old motorcyclist from Middleville was flown to a local hospital where he later died. Police say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the vehicle was only identified as a 22-year-old Kentwood woman.