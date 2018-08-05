Rain showers and storms on the way to West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – A mostly sunny end to the weekend with a few clouds around and the chance to see an isolated pop up shower or two throughout the day. Temperatures will once again be above average working into the lower 90s feeling like the upper 90s. Dew points remain high for a next few days continuing to give us muggy conditions. Lake Michigan will be rough for Sunday afternoon and evening with a small craft advisory in place and moderate to high beach hazard risks for waves up to 5 feet with strong currents expected especially north.

Rain showers and storms are expected to arrive to start the work week. Some stronger storms can be expected with the chance for heavy rain and localized flooding, hail and gusty winds. We are on the low end of the spectrum of severe weather for this system all moving ahead of a cold front, but still need to give caution to the possible strong storms. Sunday evening the stronger storms are expected far north.

Monday morning’s commute can be soggy with showers and storms working onshore around 5 o’clock until 9 o’clock. Our lunch hour we will see a break before showers and storms resurge near the dinner hour and commute home. Shower and storm activity redevelop near 5 o'clock with heavy rain and stronger storms possible to continue overnight into the early hours of Tuesday morning.

West Michigan will briefly dry out and get rid of some of the humidity by mid-week. Next weekend we will amp up temperatures and humidity once again with the chance for isolated showers especially on Friday.