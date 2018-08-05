MDOT updates traffic and construction site for motorists

Posted 10:52 AM, August 5, 2018, by , Updated at 10:54AM, August 5, 2018

The new Mi Drive Web site.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Department of Transportation has launched a new version of its traffic and construction information Web site for motorists.

The department says the streamlined Mi Drive Web site is designed to make it easier to view traffic cameras and speeds, locate incidents and search construction projects.

Users will be able to turn on map layers that show speeds, construction, cameras, incidents, snowplows, maintenance vehicles and truck parking locations. Motorists also can save their most-used cameras as “favorites” for easier viewing. It also includes new traffic lists.

The Web site features signups for MDOT traffic alerts via email or text. Users may report potholes and locate carpool lots, rest areas and roadside parks. The state says Mi Drive is designed to be used on desktop computers, laptops, smartphones and other mobile devices.

