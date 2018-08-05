× Three people shot to death in Hastings

HASTINGS, Mich. — Police say three people were shot to death Sunday morning.

According to Hastings Police Chief Jeff Pratt, at 8:43 a.m. Sunday the Hastings Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Lavender Drive. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered the bodies of a 77-year-old woman, a 79-year-old man and a 54-year-old man.

Pratt said all three bodies appeared to have gunshot wounds.

He said the death investigation is ongoing and the victims’ names are being withheld at this time.

“There is no concern for public safety as it relates to this investigation,” Pratt stated.

He told FOX 17 that there were no signs of forced entry, that he didn’t know if police had been called to the home previously and that the call to police came in from a family friend.