100th Street bridge hit streak over; hit by modular home Monday morning

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – If it seems like it has been a while since the 100th Street bridge over U.S. 131 had been hit by an oversized vehicle, you are right – it has been about three months.

But, the streak is over.

The Michigan Department of Transportation tells FOX 17 that a modular home being pulled on U.S. 131 hit the overpass at about 11:00 a.m. Monday. No one was hurt and the modular home did not get stuck under the bridge. The impact did not cause the highway to be closed.

The bridge has been struck numerous times in 2018 by trucks hauling oversized or high-profile vehicles. In June, MDOT held a meeting with area residents regarding replacement of the bridge.