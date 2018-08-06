100th Street bridge hit streak over; hit by modular home Monday morning

Posted 11:42 AM, August 6, 2018, by

100th Street Bridge over U.S. 131

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – If it seems like it has been a while since the 100th Street bridge over U.S. 131 had been hit by an oversized vehicle, you are right – it has been about three months.

But, the streak is over.

The Michigan Department of Transportation tells FOX 17 that a modular home being pulled on U.S. 131 hit the overpass at about 11:00 a.m. Monday.  No one was hurt and the modular home did not get stuck under the bridge. The impact did not cause the highway to be closed.

The bridge has been struck numerous times in 2018 by trucks hauling oversized or high-profile vehicles.  In June, MDOT held a meeting with area residents regarding replacement of the bridge.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s