24th Street in Holland to be closed for railroad crossing repairs

HOLLAND, Mich. — After the closure of 32nd Street for railroad crossing repairs east of Lincoln Avenue, drivers in Holland face another detour with the closure of 24th Street for the same reason.

24th Street will be closed east of Lincoln Avenue from Tuesday, August 7, until Saturday, August 11.

East of the closure, use Apple Avenue, 32nd Street, and Lincoln Avenue for a detour route. West of the closure, use Lincoln Avenue, then 32nd Street and Apple Avenue.