Bart Williams set to lead GVSU offense for 4th year

ALLENDALE, Mich -- The Grand Valley State football team opened fall practice on Monday inside the Kelly Family Sports Center.

Senior quarterback Bart Williams is set to begin his 4th season as the teams quarterback and is 3rd all-time at GVSU in passing yards (9,854) and TD passes (105) but says he is just focused on this years team.

"One of my jobs and one of the things I try to do is get some excitement into them" Williams said. "Hey this is football, this is what we're doing, you came here to do this so let's have fun. Think about it, know your assignment but at the end of the day take it all in and have fun so I think keeping that attitude on offense is attacking and less thinking and more attitude and just trying to get after somebody is what I'm trying to instill in the offensive players."

The Lakers open the season at home against Indianapolis Thursday August 30th at 7 p.m..