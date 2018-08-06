Chase for Seis: West Catholic starts quest for 6 straight state championships

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- No school in state of Michigan history has won 6 consecutive state championships in football, West Catholic will get that shot in 2018.

Falcons head coach Joe Hyland sat down with us on the first day of practice and talked about tradition and his new quarterback, junior Spencer Zobro.

Senior Matt Bilski is beginning his 3rd year as a 2-way varsity starter at West and this season he will be making the move from guard to running back following in the footsteps of Zack Lee who did that last season with great success.

West Catholic's season opener is Friday August 24th at defending division 6 state champion Jackson Lumen Christi.

